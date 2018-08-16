Benches clear twice after Braves rookie Acuna hit by Marlins' opening pitch

Open this photo in gallery Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after being hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins' Jose Urena during the first inning of a baseball game on Aug. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/The Associated Press

Slugging rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit by a pitch before he could take the Marlins deep again, but Dansby Swanson filled the power void for Atlanta, hitting a two-run homer that led the Braves to a 5-2 win over Miami on Wednesday night.

Acuna, who had hit leadoff homers in the last three games and homered in five straight overall, didn’t get a chance to extend the streak. Jose Urena plunked him on the left elbow with a fastball on his first pitch of the day, triggering a melee. Benches and bullpens for both teams emptied onto the field twice after the pitch. No punches were thrown. Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker were ejected.

Open this photo in gallery Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) stands between pitcher Jose Urena (62) and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) as the dugouts empty after Urena hit the Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during the first inning on Aug. 15, 2018. John Bazemore/The Associated Press

Acuna instead became the 11th batter to be hit by a pitch from Urena this season, tied for the most in the National League. Trainer George Poulis hovered over Acuna, who sat on the ground near the batter’s box while players swarmed near the mound. Acuna left the game in the second inning. He took his position in left field and then walked off the field. There was no immediate update on Acuna’s apparent injury.

The NL East-leading Braves, who began the night two games ahead of Philadelphia, have won five straight. The last-place Marlins have lost five straight and eight of nine.

Kevin Gausman (7-9) allowed two runs in six innings. A.J. Minter pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 12 opportunities. Jarlin Garcia (1-2) was the loser.