The Toronto Blue Jays and shortstop Bo Bichette avoided arbitration after the two sides agreed to terms on a three-year, US$33.6-million contract, the team announced Thursday.

The deal would cover Bichette’s remaining years of arbitration eligibility. He could still become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Bichette, a 24-year-old native of Orlando, Fla., hit .290 last season with 24 homers and 93 RBIs.

Selected in the second round (No. 66 overall) of the 2016 draft by the Blue Jays, Bichette is considered one of the franchise’s young cornerstones along with slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and ace Alek Manoah.

Over parts of four big-league seasons, Bichette has a .297 average, a .340 on-base percentage and .831 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

Bichette is a son of former all-star Dante Bichette. He was an all-star in 2021, when he batted .298 with 29 homers and 102 RBIs.