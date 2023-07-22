Open this photo in gallery: St. Louis Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco on April 27.The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for catching prospect Sammy Hernandez, the team announced Friday.

The 26-year-old Cabrera has appeared in 32 games for the Cardinals this season, posting a 5.06 earned-run average with 38 strikeouts across 32 innings.

The Cardinals designated Cabrera for assignment on Monday.

The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013.

He was traded to St. Louis in 2018 and made his Major League debut with the Cardinals the following season.

The 19-year-old Hernandez has split this season between the Florida Complex League team and single-A Dunedin, combining to bat .213 with 14 extra-base hits and 15 runs batted in over 42 games.

The right-handed hitting catcher was selected by the Blue Jays in the 14th round of the 2022 draft.

The Jays designated right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton for assignment to make room for Cabrera on the 40-man roster.

