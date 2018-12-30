Blue Jays acquire pitcher Clayton Richard from Padres for Canadian minor leaguer

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired left-handed pitcher Clayton Richard and cash considerations from the San Diego Padres on Sunday in exchange for Canadian outfielder Connor Panas.
The 35-year-old Richard went 7-11 with a 5.33 earned-run average through 27 starts with San Diego during the 2018 season and has a record of 68-79 with a 4.46 ERA over his 10-year MLB career.
Richard has also posted a National League best 60.3 ground ball percentage over the last four seasons.
Panas, 25, hit .232 with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, and 39 runs batted in over 105 games with the double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The left-handed hitter from Toronto was selected by the Blue Jays in the ninth round of the 2015 draft.
Panas has a .251 batting average over four minor league seasons with 56 doubles, 48 home runs, 173 RBI’s, and 14 stolen bases.
