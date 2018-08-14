 Skip to main content

Blue Jays acquire reliever Brian Baker to complete Seunghwan Oh trade with Rockies

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Blue Jays acquire reliever Brian Baker to complete Seunghwan Oh trade with Rockies

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Seunghwan Oh of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 6, 2018.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-handed relief prospect Brian Baker from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in a move that completes last month’s trade of reliever Seunghwan Oh.

The Blue Jays traded Oh to Colorado on July 26 in exchange for prospects Chad Spanberger, Forrest Wall and now Baker, who was listed as a player to be named later in the initial deal.

Baker, 23, made 43 relief appearances this season for the single-A Lancaster JetHawks of the California League, posting a 4-2 record with one save and a 3.80 earned-run average.

Story continues below advertisement

An 11th-round pick by the Rockies in the 2016 draft, Baker has 58 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched this year.

He has a career minor league record of 14-8 in 80 games, including 13 starts, a 3.73 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.