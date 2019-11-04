Blue Jays acquire pitcher Chase Anderson from Brewers

Open this photo in gallery Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson throws against the Cincinnati Reds during a game at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 26, 2019. David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers receive double-A first baseman Chad Spanberger in return.

The Blue Jays confirmed the move Monday.

Anderson went 8-4 with a 4.21 earned-run average in 32 appearances this past season, including 27 starts. He had 124 strikeouts and allowed 50 walks.

The native of Wichita Falls, Tex., had his best season in 2017, posting a 12-4 record with a 2.74 ERA.

He has had trouble keeping the ball in the stadium and was tied for the most home runs allowed in 2018 at 30.

The 31-year-old righty has a career record of 53-40 with a 3.94 ERA with 129 homers allowed over six seasons with Arizona and Milwaukee.