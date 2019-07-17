 Skip to main content

Baseball Blue Jays acquire Wilmer Font in deal with New York Mets

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Wilmer Font throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during a game at Citi Field on June 16, 2019 in New York City.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Wilmer Font from the New York Mets for cash considerations.

Font, 29, has made 22 combined relief appearances for the Mets and Tampa Bay Rays this year, along with three starts for New York. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 earned-run average this season.

The La Guaira, Venezuela native was traded to New York by Tampa Bay on May 6.

The six-foot-four, 250-pound Font is 4-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 96 innings over his five-year major league career.

Font was with the Blue Jays organization on a minor-league contract in 2016, pitching for triple-A Buffalo and double-A New Hampshire. He was signed by the Blue Jays after spending 1 1/2 years with the Ottawa Champions of the Can-Am League.

The Blue Jays will make a corresponding active roster move when Font reports to the team.

