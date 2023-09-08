Bo Bichette is back in the Blue Jays lineup, and he believes that Toronto can still make the playoffs despite losing catcher Danny Jansen for the rest of the regular season.

Bichette was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list and slotted back in at shortstop for Friday’s game against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The all-star has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quadriceps.

The Blue Jays held the third and final wild-card berth in the American League heading into that game, half a game up on the Texas Rangers.

“I’ve always had confidence in this group,” said Bichette in the home dugout at Rogers Centre. “This is when you find out what we’re made of. Nothing else matters up to this point. It’s all about now and we’ll find out.”

Bichette’s return is timely, as Toronto begins a critical 10-game homestand that includes a four-game series against the Rangers that begins on Monday. The Blue Jays are two games back of the Seattle Mariners for the second wild-card spot.

Infielder Mason McCoy was optioned to the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo to make space for Bichette on the major-league roster.

Bichette’s .314 average leads Toronto and his 18 home runs are second most on the team behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 21.

Jansen is hitting .228 with 17 homers this season.

Alejandro Kirk will serve as the team’s starting catcher, backed up by Tyler Heineman. Outfielder Daulton Varsho has also played catcher at the major-league level, if required.

Schneider didn’t have an exact timeline for Jansen’s return.