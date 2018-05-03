 Skip to main content

Blue Jays activate Josh Donaldson from disabled list ahead of doubleheader

Tom Withers
CLEVELAND
The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson celebrates a home run in Toronto on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson has been activated after nearly one month on the disabled list because of a shoulder injury.

The 2015 AL MVP had been out with a sore right shoulder since April 13. He’s in the lineup and batting second in Game 1 as the Jays make up a previous postponement with back-to-back games of a doubleheader with the Indians on Thursday.

Donaldson went to the team’s facility in Dunedin, Florida, for rehab that included a throwing program. He completed a minor league rehab assignment this week.

He’s was batting .239 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 12 games before going on the DL.

The Blue Jays made several moves before the doubleheader. First baseman Justin Smoak was placed on the paternity list while outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. and left-hander Tim Mayza were recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Infielder Gift Ngoepe was optioned to Buffalo.

