Baseball Blue Jays bats go silent in Big Apple

New York
The Associated Press
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees won 4-0.

Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Domingo German cruised through six innings of three-hit ball, Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run double and the New York Yankees kicked off the second half with a 4-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

New York has won 17 of 21 and boasts the American League’s best record at 58-31.

German (11-2) threw just 78 pitches, 54 for strikes, and retired 15 in a row following Eric Sogard’s leadoff hit. The team leader in wins, he limited Toronto to three singles and did not walk a batter.

Pitching on eight days’ rest, the slender right-hander featured a biting curveball that led to six of his seven strikeouts, all swinging.

Playing in front of the largest crowd at Yankee Stadium this season, both starters traded zeroes until the bottom of the fifth, when Brett Gardner tripled against Aaron Sanchez (3-13) to lead off the inning. All-Star DJ LeMahieu’s groundout scored the speedy veteran to break the tie.

New York then loaded the bases on two hits and a hit batter before Encarnacion lined a hard-hit double off the visiting bullpen wall, plating three for a 4-0 lead.

The former Blue Jays slugger has struggled since joining the Yankees in a mid-June trade with Seattle, batting just .145 in 17 games.

Tommy Kahnle and Chad Green combined for three scoreless innings in relief.

Sanchez allowed four runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter in five innings. He leads the majors in losses.

Gardner was 2 for 4 and also threw out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trying to stretch a double to left in the seventh.

BALL FOUR

A moment of silence was held before the game for former Yankees right-hander Jim Bouton, who died Wednesday at the age of 80.

HOW DO YA LIKE THAT?

Longtime Yankees radio play-by-play man John Sterling returned to the airwaves Friday after taking time off. He called 5,060 consecutive regular season and post-season games for New York before taking a break on July 4, the broadcaster’s 81st birthday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (left pectoral cramp) threw a bullpen session before the game and is slated to start Sunday’s series finale. ... LHP Ryan Borucki (left elbow soreness) “felt like he wanted another start” for Triple-A Buffalo before returning from his rehab assignment, according to manager Charlie Montoyo. Borucki started at Pawtucket Thursday and will remain with the Bisons for at least one more outing.

Yankees: 1B Luke Voit (abdominal strain) is expected to return Saturday. ... RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) is scheduled to begin a throwing program Monday. ... OF Giancarlo Stanton (sprained right knee) is doing strengthening exercises but has yet to resume baseball activities.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Clayton Richard (1-5, 6.23 ERA) is winless in three career starts against New York.

Yankees: LHP J.A. Happ (7-4, 5.02 ERA) faces his old club for the second time this year. The 36-year-old was 59-41 with a 3.88 ERA in 135 appearances (127 starts) over two stints with Toronto, including a 20-win season in 2016.

