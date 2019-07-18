 Skip to main content

Baseball Blue Jays bats silenced by Chris Sale in 5-0 loss to Red Sox

Blue Jays bats silenced by Chris Sale in 5-0 loss to Red Sox

Boston
The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers a pitch during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 18, 2019.

Charles Krupa/The Associated Press

Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the Boston Red Sox left-hander struck out 12 in six innings Thursday for his first regular-season win at Fenway Park in more than a year with a 5-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sale (4-9) gave up both hits and walked two to earn his first victory anywhere in a month and his first at home since July 11, 2018 – a span of 14 starts. It was his 11th game this season with 10 or more strikeouts.

Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer off Thomas Pannone (2-4), who matched Sale into the fifth inning before giving up Sam Travis’ double and Sandy Leon’s RBI single. After Mookie Betts walked, Devers hit the first pitch out to right-centre to make it 4-0 and chase Pannone.

The Blue Jays lefty was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make the start and had to take a six-hour car ride overnight to get to Boston after his flight Wednesday night was cancelled because of storms. He gave up four runs on five hits and three walks, striking out two.

Marcus Walden pitched two hitless innings for the Red Sox and Darwinzon Hernandez struck out two in a perfect ninth to end it.

STATS

Betts, who also hit a solo homer in the seventh, scored a run for the 13th consecutive game, tying Ted Williams’ franchise record. ... Devers has 28 RBIs against the Blue Jays in 2019, the most ever for a player against Toronto in one season (with three games left). It is the most for any player against a single opponent since Gary Sheffield drove in 28 runs against the Orioles in 2005.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Closer Ken Giles (nerve inflammation, right elbow) has been cleared physically, but was given the day off after pitching the eighth inning Wednesday. ... RHP Ryan Borucki’s (elbow discomfort) made a rehab start in Buffalo and his next start will be in the majors, either Sunday or Monday.

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) struck out the side in a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket. ... 1B Mitch Moreland (right quad strain) will rehab with Pawtucket on Friday.

