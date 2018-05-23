Blue Jays blow ninth-inning lead in loss to Angels

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Curtis Granderson is tagged out at home by Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado during the ninth inning of a game at the Rogers Centre, in Toronto, on May 23, 2018. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

It was a game that the Toronto Blue Jays worked long and hard to maintain an edge over the Los Angeles Angels and it all went for naught in the ninth inning when Tyler Clippard could not find the strike zone.

With Toronto holding a two-run lead in the top of the ninth, Clippard entered the game and proceeded to walk the bases loaded much to the consternation of the home-town fans Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

Clippard then gave up a two-run scoring single off the bat of Shohei Ohtani that tied the game. Two more runs would follow on another single off the bat of Andrelton Simmons that would put the Angels ahead 5-3.

That led many of the fans filing out of the stadium pining for the good old days of Roberto Osuna. The Toronto closer remains on administrative leave, placed there by Major League Baseball after an assault charge was laid by Toronto police.

Toronto came oh-so-close to coming back in the bottom of the ninth with Blake Parker on the mound for the Angels.

With two runners on, Kendrys Morales hit a long drive to deep centre that appeared to have enough legs to clear the wall. Instead, the ball struck off the wall and Dwight Smith Jr. scored from third to cut the lead to 5-4.

With Toronto’s Curtis Granderson at third, Teoscar Hernandez lifted a fly ball to right that was caught by Kyle Calhoun. Granderson tagged and tried to make it home but Calhoun made a perfect throw to Martin Maldonado and Granderson was cut down at the plate with the potential tying run.

With the win, the Angels (27-22) have levelled the three-game series against the Jays (23-26) with the rubber to be played on Thursday afternoon.

Things had been looking good for the Jays who got an offensive boost from an unexpected source when the light-hitting Devon Travis, in just his second game back after a stint in Triple-A Buffalo, cranked a home run in the third inning to put the Blue Jays on the board with a 1-0 lead.

Yangervis Solarte also had a good night at the plate driving in two runs off two hits, including a solo home-run shot in the fourth, his team-leading 11th of the season.

After two so-so outings, Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez was marginally better, but still only lasted five innings, holding the Angels to no runs and just two hits. His troubling five walks pushed his pitch count to 97 early.

Solarte drove in another in the fifth for a 3-0 Toronto lead, but it wouldn’t hold up.

The Angels put one on the board in the sixth when a single by Maldonado drove in Simmons. It was an awful display of baserunning by the Angels, who had four hits but two of their runners were thrown out at third from the outfield.​