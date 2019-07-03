 Skip to main content

Baseball Blue Jays’ Brandon Drury crushes a two-run home in 6-3 win over Red Sox

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Blue Jays’ Brandon Drury crushes a two-run home in 6-3 win over Red Sox

Melissa Couto
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Drury hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

Brandon Drury hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and Jacob Waguespack pitched five-plus solid innings in his return to the majors as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Wednesday.

Drury broke a 3-3 tie with his seventh home run of the season, a laser to straightaway centre field that knocked Red Sox starter Chris Sale out of the game in the sixth inning.

Danny Jansen also hit a two-run blast — his fourth in six games — and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continued his own torrid pace with a solo homer for the Blue Jays (33-54).

Story continues below advertisement

Freddy Galvis reached base four times with three hits and a walk and hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Christian Vazquez homered for a third straight game and Rafael Devers drove in a pair of runs for the Red Sox (45-41).

Sale (3-8) lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits — including all three homers — with two walks and five strikeouts.

Reliever David Phelps tossed a scoreless frame as Toronto’s opener and Waguespack (1-0), recalled from triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day, followed. He allowed three runs and six hits with four strikeouts and left the game after giving up a lead-off single to Vazquez in the seventh.

Sale came into the game with a 2.81 career ERA against the Blue Jays, second lowest among active pitchers behind teammate David Price (2.37), who won the series opener on Tuesday. But the hard-throwing left-hander hasn’t fared well against Toronto this year, pitching to an 8.00 ERA over his three starts.

Devers put Boston up 2-0 with a two-run single off Waguespack in the third inning before Gurriel’s solo shot trimmed the lead in the bottom of the frame. Gurriel has at least a hit in 10 of his last 11 games and leads the American League in home runs (15) since being recalled from triple-A on May 24.

The Red Sox got the run back in the fourth with Vazquez launching his 13th of the season over the centre-field fence for a 3-1 Boston lead, but Jansen replied with a two-run shot off Sale to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTES: Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley was sent down to triple-A to make room for Waguespack on the roster. … Attendance was 16,883. … The Blue Jays conclude the three-game home series Thursday. Marcus Stroman is scheduled to start for Toronto despite leaving his last outing with an injury.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter