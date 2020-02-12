 Skip to main content

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire arrested in Florida on exposure charge

DUNEDIN, Fla.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Reese McGuire hits a double against the New York Yankees during a game in Toronto on Sept. 13, 2019.

Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is facing a misdemeanour exposure charge after an incident last week in Dunedin, Fla., and a court date has been scheduled for next month, authorities said.

McGuire was arrested for ‘exposure of sexual organs’ on Friday afternoon and given a notice to appear in a Clearwater, Fla., court on March 16, according to Cpl. Chuck Skipper, a public information spokesman with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to a public parking lot for a person seen sitting inside an SUV exposing himself, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding the subject was co-operative and did not deny the allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was basically released on his own recognizance by the deputy,” Skipper said.

McGuire, a 24-year-old Seattle native, has primarily served as a backup catcher over parts of two seasons with the Blue Jays.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire,” the team said in a statement. “He has been in communication with the Blue Jays and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time.”

Pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report Wednesday to the team’s spring training facility in Dunedin. The Blue Jays’ pre-season schedule begins Feb. 22 against the New York Yankees.

McGuire was selected by Pittsburgh with the 14th overall pick of the 2013 MLB Draft. He was acquired by the Blue Jays along with pitcher Francisco Liriano and outfielder Harold Ramirez in an August 2016 trade with the Pirates in exchange for pitcher Drew Hutchison.

McGuire made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2018, appearing in 14 games that season. He played in 30 games last season and was expected to split duties behind the plate this season with Danny Jansen.

In 44 career games, McGuire has a .299 batting average with seven home runs and 15 RBIs.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies