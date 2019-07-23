 Skip to main content

Baseball Blue Jays designate Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey for assignment

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Blue Jays designate Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey for assignment

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey watches during batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto on Oct. 19, 2016.

Charlie Riedel/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have designated Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey for assignment after reinstating him from the 60-day injured list.

Pompey is coming back from the third concussion of his career, sustained when he hit his head on some bats that had been placed on the top of his spring training locker in March, days before the regular season started.

The Blue Jays opted to expose the out-of-options player to be claimed on waivers instead of adding him to the 25-man roster. Toronto can return Pompey to the minor leagues if he clears waivers.

Story continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has played in 64 major-league games with Toronto since 2014, collecting 32 hits, three home runs, 10 runs batted in and eight stolen bases.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter