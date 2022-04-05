Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. The Blue Jays won 2-1 on April 5, 2022.Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays finished off the Grapefruit League season on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dasan Brown first crossed home on a sacrifice before catcher Danny Jansen scored on a Bo Bichette single.

Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah allowed four hits and one run over four innings of work. He also had four strikeouts.

Adam Cimber, who came on in relief of Manoah with two out in the top of fourth, picked up the win.

Baltimore managed six hits against Toronto pitchers, while the Jays connected for five hits.

Toronto finished preseason play in Florida with a 9-6 record.

The Jays will play host to the Texas Rangers in Friday’s home opener at Rogers Centre.