Baseball

Blue Jays extend stay at Dunedin ballpark through May 24 due to COVID-19 restrictions

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., on March 2, 2021.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays will stay in Dunedin, Fla., for their third homestand of the season because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The May 14-24 homestand has been added to the TD Ballpark schedule. Toronto already had announced its first two homestands will be played at its spring-training facility.

The Blue Jays say they hope to return to Toronto’s Rogers Centre at some point in 2021. The club also mentions Buffalo, N.Y., where the Blue Jays played home games last year, as a possibility for future dates.

The Blue Jays also announced that weeknight games in Dunedin will now start at 7:07 p.m. ET instead of 6:37 p.m.

Saturday games will start at 7:07 p.m., instead of 3:07 p.m., and getaway-day games will begin at 1:07 p.m., instead of 3:07 p.m.

The Blue Jays open their season Thursday in New York against the Yankees. Toronto’s home opener is April 8 versus the Los Angeles Angels.

