Blue Jays fall to Rays as Mejia hits grand slam in 12th

Mark Didtler
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Francisco Mejia of the Tampa Bay Rays rounds first after hitting a four run home run off of Jeremy Beasley of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 12th inning at TD Ballpark on May 21, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida.

JULIO AGUILAR/Getty Images

Francisco Mejia hit a grand slam in the 12th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth consecutive game by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 on Friday night.

After Jeremy Beasley (0-1) intentionally walked Joey Wendle to load the bases, Mejia drove the next pitch over the right-field wall.

Diego Castillo (1-2), who worked 1 1/3 innings, allowed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the 12th.



Brandon Lowe homered twice, and Ji-Man Choi had a pinch-hit homer for the Rays, who stayed one-game behind AL East leading Boston.

Tampa Bay has hit three or more homers in five consecutive games, the longest stretch in team history and one shy of the major league record set by the 1987 Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto’s Marcus Semien came within a single of hitting for the cycle.

The Rays tied it at 5 on Choi’s two-run homer off A.J. Cole in the sixth.

Guerrero and Teoscar Hernandez had first inning RBI singles against Tyler Glasnow, who allowed five runs and nine hits over 42 /3 innings and had his ERA jump from 2.35 to 2.90.

After Mejia couldn’t track down a windblown foul ball behind the plate, Semien made it 3-0 on a run-scoring triple in the second.

Lowe hit a two-run drive during the third off Anthony Kay but Guerrero connected on his 12th homer later in the inning to put Toronto up 4-2.



Guerrero has an extra-base hit in seven straight games

Lowe’s and Semien both had fifth-inning solo homers.

Kay allowed two runs, four hits, four walks and struck out over four innings. The lefty was pulled after throwing 91 pitches.

The Rays made a trade before the game, sending shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards to the Milwaukee Brewers for right-hander’s J.P. Feyereisen and RH Drew Rasmussen. Tampa Bay played short-handed with 24 players instead of the normal 26 following completion of the deal.

SHORT HAUL

The Rays home stadium, Tropicana Field, is about 25 miles away from TD Ballpark, where the Blue Jays are playing their third and final homestand at their spring training facility before relocating to Buffalo, New York.

It means the Tampa Bay players can stay home during the four-game series.



“It’s awesome,” said Rays LHP Shane McClanahan, Saturday night’s scheduled starter. “It beats any hotel. It’s always great to stay home, that sense of comfort.”

The Blue Jays are not allowed to play in Toronto due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.

