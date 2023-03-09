Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs autographs for fans during spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Feb. 20.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays fans have earned themselves a good reputation around Major League Baseball.

A recent survey of fans voted Blue Jays supporters the fifth least annoying and 11th best-behaved in all of MLB. That made them better liked than their divisional rivals in Boston and New York.

Fans of the New York Yankees have the distinction of being the most annoying and the worst behaved. Red Sox fans were second most annoying and third worst behaved according to the poll.

The survey of 999 American fans was commissioned by Crestline and conducted over two days in December. Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 76 years old, and 26 per cent were female and 74 per cent were male.

Getting in fights at games with the other fan base, poor sportsmanship, and bandwagon jumping are some of the most annoying fan behaviours, according to the survey.

Houston Astros shortstop Jose Altuve was named baseball’s most annoying player and, despite retiring on Oct. 3, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was ranked the most annoying manager.

No Toronto players or managers made the lists of the most annoying players and coaches.