Skip to main content
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Jordan Hicks throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Phoenix on July 24.Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press

Right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Right-handed pitching prospects Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse were sent to St. Louis in return.

Righty reliever Mitch White was designated for assignment to make space on Toronto’s 40-man roster.

The deal was the Blue Jays’ second with the Cardinals in a little over a week as Toronto picked up lefty reliever Genesis Cabrera from St. Louis on July 21.

Hicks (1-6) has a 3.67 earned-run average this season with eight saves and 59 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings pitched.

White (0-1) has a 7.11 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings this season.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles