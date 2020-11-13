Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says he has ‘been close’ on a deal, sees opportunity in market

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says he has ‘been close’ on a deal, sees opportunity in market

Gregory Strong
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins had just started a media conference call on Thursday when a call came in on his mobile phone.

About 15 minutes later, it was his iPad that started ringing. In between those unanswered calls, Atkins told reporters that he had recently “been close on another deal.”

After a turnaround season that has the franchise and fanbase brimming with optimism, this could be a busy and very interesting off-season for Atkins.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think there is opportunity in this market for sure,” he said. “We see opportunity for us to get better and it’s very important that we have a very disciplined approach towards it.”

For the first time in years, the Blue Jays have been mentioned as potential landing spots for big-name players either via trade or free agency.

The signing of Hyun-jin Ryu was the big splash last winter. The four-year contract worth US$80-million showed the Blue Jays meant business after a three-year rebuild.

The left-hander was the ace of the rotation and finished third in American League Cy Young Award voting.

So what will Atkins do for an encore? He didn’t tip his hand on the 35-minute conference call as the four-day GM virtual meetings came to a close.

But for a team that seemingly has money to spend, a youthful nucleus with real potential and prospect capital to make big moves if desired, the calls to Atkins should keep rolling in.

“One of the most encouraging feelings and things that we’re hearing from other teams is that we have the farm system to make those trades if it presents itself,” he said

Story continues below advertisement

Atkins wouldn’t say if the deal he was “close” on was of the trade or free agent variety.

He struck quickly to sign left-hander Robbie Ray last week to a one-year deal worth US$8-million, making him the first free agent to sign this off-season.

Atkins said this week that he felt good about the team’s chances of acquiring another free agent in the starting pitcher market. He added that he’s working on the trade market “simultaneously” as the Blue Jays look to improve team defence and on the mound.

The Blue Jays lost starters Taijuan Walker and Matt Shoemaker to free agency. Toronto also declined the option on Chase Anderson’s contract, leaving a starting five – at the moment – that will likely include Ryu, Ray, Nate Pearson, Ross Stripling and Tanner Roark.

Team payroll plans are expected to be finalized after president Mark Shapiro makes a presentation to the Blue Jays' ownership group this month.

In addition to trying to improve the roster, team brass must also consider alternate plans in the event Rogers Centre is not an option for home games in 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The team played most home games last season at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field because of border restrictions that prevented games from being played in Canada.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training in about three months. The preseason schedule is set to begin Feb. 27 against Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays will open the regular season April 1 against the New York Yankees. The 2021 home opener is set for April 8 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies