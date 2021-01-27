 Skip to main content
Baseball

Blue Jays introduce outfielder George Springer after signing him to six-year deal

The Canadian Press
Houston Astros' George Springer takes a lead off first during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 25, 2020.

Tony Gutierrez/The Associated Press

George Springer says he’s excited to be a part of a young, talented team like the Toronto Blue Jays, a club he believes has plenty of potential.

The three-time all-star outfielder was introduced by the team today after signing a US$150-million, six-year contract last week.

Springer, one of the top players in this year’s free-agent class, put on a white Blue Jays uniform at the start of a video call with reporters, saying he’s “extremely happy” to be joining Toronto.

The 31-year-old made his big-league debut with Houston in 2014 and spent seven seasons with the team.

Springer was the World Series MVP in 2017 and he won the AL Silver Slugger Award in 2018 and ‘19.

The Blue Jays are looking to build off a 32-28 campaign that saw them return to the post-season for the first time since 2016.

