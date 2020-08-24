Blue Jays lose another starter as Trent Thornton hits the injured list

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a game at Nationals Park on July 27, 2020. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays have three starting pitchers on the injured list after Trent Thornton was placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation on Monday.

The Blue Jays also announced Monday that right-hander Matt Shoemaker is week-to-week with a lat strain and right-hander Nate Pearson (right elbow tightness) is getting a second medical opinion.

The pitching injuries leave the Blue Jays scrambling for starters. The team has not announced starting pitchers for games on Wednesday or Friday.

Left-hander Travis Bergen had his contract selected to the active roster Monday after Thornton’s injury was announced.

To make room for Bergen on the 40-man roster, left-hander Thomas Pannone was designated for assignment.