Blue Jays lose starter Hatch to injury against Yankees

Toronto starter Thomas Hatch exited a pre-season game with right elbow/forearm discomfort and the Blue Jays lost 1-0 to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The right-hander was pulled in the third inning. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out three in two innings of work.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Hatch will be going for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Story continues below advertisement

“All I know right now is he was smart enough to get out when he felt something,” Montoyo said. “Of course, we all get nervous when that happens.”

It wasn’t the only bad news for Toronto pitchers.

After the game, Montoyo said right-hander Nate Pearson likely will not be ready for the season opener on April 1 in New York against the Yankees.

Pearson aggravated a groin issue during a bullpen session Tuesday morning.

Bo Bichette broke the Yankees’ no-hit bid with a single in the sixth. Toronto had four hits on the afternoon.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery gave up no hits in five innings.

The Yankees scored their lone run on a Gleyber Torres groundout in the fifth.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays (9-7-1) are off Thursday and face the Detroit Tigers on Friday.