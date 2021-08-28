 Skip to main content
Baseball

Blue Jays lose to Tigers as Victor Reyes hits late inside-the-park home run

Detroit
The Canadian Press
Detroit Tigers center fielder Victor Reyes slides into home to score an in the park home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on Aug 27, 2021.

Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Friday night.

Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes tried to catch the Blue Jays off guard by hitting third base at full speed, and the aggressive baserunning paid off as Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate.

Reyes became the first major leaguer since 1961 (expansion era) to have a pinch-hit go-ahead inside-the-park home run, the Tigers said. Ben Oglivie is the only other Tigers player to hit a pinch-hit inside-the-park home run, on June 2, 1976.

Jose Cisnero (3-4) picked up the win and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 16th save. Tim Mayza (4-2) took the loss after allowing the Reyes home run.

Neither starter was involved in the decision. Detroit’s Matt Manning allowed one run on six hits in six innings. Steven Matz allowed one run in six innings, albeit with only four hits.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the third on doubles by Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Kevin Smith came close to making it 2-0 in the fourth, but Tigers centerfielder Derek Hill reached over the fence to pull back a potential home run ball. Instead, the Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Miguel Cabrera — the 2,959th hit of his career.

With one out in the seventh, Adam Cimber threw away a pickoff attempt at first, allowing Eric Haase to reach third. Cimber escaped the trouble on a grounder to the mound and a pop-up.

