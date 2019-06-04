Blue Jays make Dasan Brown the first Canadian picked in 2019 MLB draft

Open this photo in gallery Dasan Brown singles while playing for the Canadian junior team during the third inning of a spring training baseball game on March 23, 2019, in Dunedin, Fla. Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have selected the first Canadian in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, taking Oakville, Ont., outfielder Dasan Brown in the third round (88th overall) on Tuesday.

The six-foot, 185-pound Brown attends Abbey Park High School and has played for the junior national team. The 18-year-old is listed as a centre-fielder.

Brown has a commitment to Texas A&M University.

Brown was selected early on the second day of the draft. The New York Yankees took the second Canadian player later in the third round, grabbing Western Kentucky University outfielder Jake Sanford of Dartmouth, N.S., 105th overall.

No Canadians were selected on the first day of the draft for the first time since 2012.