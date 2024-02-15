Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider sits in the dugout ahead of a game against the Seattle Mariners, in Toronto, on April 28 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider says his team has a sense of urgency to get results this season after a disappointing exit in the wild-card playoff round last year.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report today to the team’s development complex to begin preparations for the 2024 Major League Baseball campaign.

Position players will report early next week ahead of the Blue Jays’ pre-season opener on Feb. 24.

Schneider says a talented group of players is in place and the squad is hungry to make strides.

Toronto won 89 games last year but was swept in the first round by the Minnesota Twins.

The Blue Jays will kick off their regular season on March 28 at Tampa Bay.