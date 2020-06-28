 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Baseball

Blue Jays name 58 players to club player pool for 2020 season

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The CN Tower looms over the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers in Toronto Saturday, May 7, 2011.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have named 58 players to their club player pool for the 2020 season.

Toronto made the announcement on Sunday, three days before training camp is expected to begin.

The roster includes 33 pitchers, 12 infielders, eight outfielders and five catchers.

Sunday was the deadline for teams to submit player pools, although additions can be made later. Many teams announced pools well below the 60-player limit.

Prospect Austin Martin, who Toronto selected fifth overall at the 2020 draft, has yet to sign a contract and wasn’t amongst the 58 players named.

Training camp are scheduled to start Wednesday and a 60-game Major League Baseball regular season is set to begin July 23 or 24.

The Blue Jays are currently awaiting word on whether they’ll get the go-ahead from government officials to train and play at the Rogers Centre in Toronto or be forced to shift focus to a likely homebase at the team’s Dunedin spring-training facility in the COVID-19-ravaged state of Florida.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 28, 2020.

