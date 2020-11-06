 Skip to main content

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez wins Silver Slugger Award

The Canadian Press
Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez watches his three-run home run that broke a 2-2 tie during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday Sept. 3, 2020, in Boston.

Toronto Blue Jays rightfelder Teoscar Hernandez has won a Silver Slugger Award for the first time in his career.

The 28-year-old Hernandez broke out as one of the game’s top sluggers in the shortened 2020 season for the Blue Jays.

He hit 16 home runs with 34 RBIs in 50 games, batting .289 with a .919 OPS before an oblique strain briefly slowed him down in September.

His average of 11.9 at-bats per home run was the fourth best in the American League behind only Luke Voit (9.7), Nelson Cruz (11.6) and Mike Trout (11.7).

The league announced the winners on Thursday, with the award going to the top offensive player at their position in each league voted on by managers and coaches.

