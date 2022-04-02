Toronto Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. loses his helmet and covers his head while successfully stealing second during a spring training game at TD Ballpark, in Dunedin, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022.The Canadian Press

Matt Chapman hit a home run in the bottom of fifth inning to tie up Saturday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies at 2-2 in Grapefruit League play, where the it would remain before the game got cancelled in the top of the sixth due to rain.

Chapman drilled a rocket to left field for his second homer of the spring.

The 28-year-old is a new addition to Toronto (7-5) this season, coming over in a mid-March trade.

Best known for his defence at third base, Chapman made a number of hard-hit balls and difficult-looking plays sent his way look routine on Saturday.

Jose Berrios got the start for the Blue Jays as he went all five innings for Toronto, giving up two earned runs and six hits while striking out three batters and walking one.

Most of Philadelphia’s (7-6) damage against Berrios came in the top of the first inning when Phillies designated hitter Nick Castellanos drove in two runs with a single to centre field.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Jays got a run back when Teoscar Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to centre, allowing lead-off man George Springer to tag home a run.

This was the second straight game the Blue Jays have played to a tie after Friday’s 6-6 draw to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Toronto will next take on the New York Yankees in Dunedin Sunday afternoon.