Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws a pitch against the New York Yankees.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays are locking up starting pitcher Jose Berrios to a long-term deal.

A team source says the two sides have agreed to a seven-year extension worth US$131 million, pending a physical.

Berrios was 12-9 last season with a 3.52 earned-run average.

The 27-year-old right-hander was acquired by the Blue Jays in a mid-season deal with Minnesota.

Berrios made his big-league debut with the Twins in 2016.

He was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.