Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna’s bail conditions revealed

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been ordered to stay away from a woman he allegedly assaulted, court documents released Thursday, and cited in multiple media reports, show.

The restrictions on Osuna, 23, are part of his bail terms after he was charged with assault on May 8.

The documents stipulate that Osuna must refrain from contact with the alleged victim and must not go within 100 metres of a downtown Toronto apartment listed as his home address.

Story continues below advertisement

Further, Osuna is barred from buying, consuming or possessing alcohol, and may not possess weapons.

Major League Baseball placed Osuna on administrative leave until at least May 21. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.