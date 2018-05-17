 Skip to main content

date 2018-05-17

Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna's bail conditions revealed

Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna’s bail conditions revealed

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been ordered to stay away from a woman he allegedly assaulted, court documents released Thursday, and cited in multiple media reports, show.

The restrictions on Osuna, 23, are part of his bail terms after he was charged with assault on May 8.

The documents stipulate that Osuna must refrain from contact with the alleged victim and must not go within 100 metres of a downtown Toronto apartment listed as his home address.

Further, Osuna is barred from buying, consuming or possessing alcohol, and may not possess weapons.

Major League Baseball placed Osuna on administrative leave until at least May 21. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday after being charged with assault. Jays manager John Gibbons called the situation “sad,” but stressed that due process should take its course. The Canadian Press
