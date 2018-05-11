 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Blue Jays place Marcus Stroman on disabled list with shoulder fatigue

The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman watches a home run ball off the bat of Seattle Mariner Mike Zunino in Toronto on Tuesday May 8, 2018.

Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder fatigue.

The 27-year-old Stroman, who was hampered by a right shoulder injury at spring training, has struggled this season with an 0-5 record and a 7.71 earned-run average in seven games.

Toronto also optioned left-hander Tim Mayza to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Right-handers Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio were recalled from Buffalo to fill out the pitching staff before Toronto started a three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Biagini has an 0-3 record in four starts and a 4.57 ERA with Buffalo this season. He failed to impress in two major league starts earlier this season with an 0-1 record and 8.10 ERA.

Gavgilo, acquired from Kansas City on March 21, has a 0-0 record with a 1.86 ERA in five appearances with the Bisons.

