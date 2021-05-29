 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Blue Jays pound Cleveland, game shortened by bad weather

Tom Withers
CLEVELAND
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates his RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. The Blue Jays beat the Indians 11-2 on May 28, 2021.

David Richard/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The wind tore through Progressive Field, the rain never stopped and the temperature made it feel more like mid-November than late May.

“It was the perfect storm for a baseball game,” said Toronto second baseman Joe Panik.

The Blue Jays weathered it.

Story continues below advertisement

Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning battling strong winds and a wet baseball and Panik and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in three runs apiece, leading the Blue Jays over the Cleveland Indians 11-2 Friday night in a game called in the bottom of the seventh.

For more than two hours, the teams, umpires and fans endured winds gusting to 45 mph and steady, blowing rain that made outdoor activities miserable.

“That was some of the worst conditions I think I’ve ever seen,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Major League Baseball was hit hard by bad weather to start the holiday weekend as games in Washington, New York, Pittsburgh and Chicago were rained out and one in Boston was delayed before being stopped after six innings.

This one probably should have never gotten started.

“I’ve played in worse probably in Canada,” said Indians outfielder Josh Naylor, who is from Mississauga, Ontario. “I mean it was bad, grass was wet, it wouldn’t stop raining, rain was circling in different ways. It’s baseball.”

Panik connected for a two-run homer in the third to make it 6-2 against Eli Morgan (0-1), who may remember his major league debut more for the lousy weather than anything else.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel bad for him,” Francona said of the 25-year-old, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. “I don’t know how you evaluate that outing. I thought he was going to get blown off the mound. That was a really tough task.”

Panik had four hits and Santiago Espinal also had three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who have been playing their home games in sunny Florida but will soon shift to Buffalo.

With Naylor leading off the seventh, crew chief Bill Miller watched two pitches get thrown by Trent Thornton before waving for the grounds crew. After a 36-minute delay – the tarp didn’t come out for 30 minutes – the game was finally called.

“I think the pitcher slipped,” Francona said. “And Bill Miller had come over the inning before and said the minute something happens we want to protect the players. And I fully understand that. It was a difficult night to say the least. "

It was the first meeting between Toronto and Cleveland since 2019.

Ryu (5-2) allowed two runs – both in the first – and four hits in five innings. However, the left-hander shook off a 32-pitch and settled in to win his fourth straight decision. He walked two in the opening inning after not allowing more than one walk in any of his first nine starts in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s why he’s Ryu,” Panik said. “That’s why he’s our ace. It doesn’t matter the conditions, he’ll figure out a way.”

Helped by a whipping wind which made everything hit in the air an adventure for outfielders, the Blue Jays scored four runs in the third off Morgan.

Randal Grichuk hit an RBI single. Gurriel Jr. doubled in a run with a shot to right that fooled Naylor and Panik crushed his first homer since Sept. 16 into the teeth of the wind, which stretched the U.S. and Canadian flags to the limit on their poles beyond centre field.

The Blue Jays added three more runs in the fifth on Gurriel’s two-run double and an RBI single by Panik.

The 25-year-old Morgan was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

“Yeah, it was strange,” Morgan said of his first taste of big league ball. “Thankful though, the whole day, I was wondering if we’d even get the game in. So, very thankful for that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Eddie Rosario’s two-run single gave the Indians a 2-0 lead in the first. But Toronto quickly tied it in the second on Espinal’s RBI groundout and a fly ball to left-centre by Danny Jansen that changed direction and turned into a double.

TUXEDOED TITO

Francona, who picked up his 700th win with Cleveland on Thursday, will leave the club over the weekend to attend his youngest daughter Jamie’s wedding in Newport, Rhode Island.

“I’m wearing a tux,” said Francona, who is still slowed by off-season toe surgery. “I got a brand new boot and everything for the wedding.”

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will fill in for Francona, who will be back in time for Cleveland’s doubleheader on Monday against the White Sox.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: OF Jordan Luplow went on the 10-day injured list with an ankle issue that has bothered him since spring training. He underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

UP NEXT

Indians rookie Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.20) starts against Toronto’s Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.63).

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies