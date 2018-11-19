Blue Jays prospect Griffin Conine suspended 50 games following drug test

Open this photo in gallery Duke's Griffin Conine scores after a walk by Wake Forest pitcher Antonio Melendez during an NCAA baseball game on May 24, 2018, in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett/The Associated Press

Toronto outfielder Griffin Conine, a son of former major league outfielder Jeff Conine, has been suspended for the first 50 games of next season under the minor league drug program for a positive test for the banned stimulant ritalinic acid.

New York Yankees pitcher Daniel Marten was suspended for the first 25 games for a violation of the drug program; 25-game suspensions are assessed for use or possession of a syringe of an injectable substance, the commissioner’s office said Monday.

Griffin Conine, 21, was selected by the Blue Jays in the second round of last June’s amateur draft with the 52nd overall pick and signed for a bonus of $1.35 million.

After playing for Duke for three seasons, Conine went 3 for 8 with three RBIs in two games for the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays, then hit .238 with seven homers, 14 doubles and 30 RBIs for Vancouver of the Class A Northwest League.

His father was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with Florida, earning the nickname Mr. Marlin. He played 17 seasons in a big league career that ended in 2007.

Marten, a 21-year-old right-hander, made one relief appearance last year in the Dominican Summer League and two for the Gulf Coast League Yankees East.

There have been 67 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and 10 under the big league drug program.