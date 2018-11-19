 Skip to main content

Baseball Blue Jays prospect Griffin Conine suspended 50 games following drug test

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Blue Jays prospect Griffin Conine suspended 50 games following drug test

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Duke's Griffin Conine scores after a walk by Wake Forest pitcher Antonio Melendez during an NCAA baseball game on May 24, 2018, in Durham, N.C.

Robert Willett/The Associated Press

Toronto outfielder Griffin Conine, a son of former major league outfielder Jeff Conine, has been suspended for the first 50 games of next season under the minor league drug program for a positive test for the banned stimulant ritalinic acid.

New York Yankees pitcher Daniel Marten was suspended for the first 25 games for a violation of the drug program; 25-game suspensions are assessed for use or possession of a syringe of an injectable substance, the commissioner’s office said Monday.

Griffin Conine, 21, was selected by the Blue Jays in the second round of last June’s amateur draft with the 52nd overall pick and signed for a bonus of $1.35 million.

Story continues below advertisement

After playing for Duke for three seasons, Conine went 3 for 8 with three RBIs in two games for the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays, then hit .238 with seven homers, 14 doubles and 30 RBIs for Vancouver of the Class A Northwest League.

His father was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with Florida, earning the nickname Mr. Marlin. He played 17 seasons in a big league career that ended in 2007.

Marten, a 21-year-old right-hander, made one relief appearance last year in the Dominican Summer League and two for the Gulf Coast League Yankees East.

There have been 67 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and 10 under the big league drug program.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019