Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Teoscar Hernandez hits a three-run homer in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, on June 19.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays staged a monster comeback on Sunday to overcome a six-run disadvantage to avoid a sweep at the hands of the major-league-leading New York Yankees.

The Jays fell behind 8-2 in the last game of their three-game weekend series before the home team flipped the script. Toronto got heroics from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Jordan Romano to stun the Yankees 10-9 and get an emotional boost as they head onto the road.

Over three games on a beautiful June weekend, before home crowds of more than 44,000, the Jays had an opportunity to gain a little ground on baseball’s hottest team, who hold a hefty lead in the American League East. In the first two games of the series, the Bronx Bombers looked unrivalled, throttling the Jays 12-3 and 4-0 as Toronto used up lots of pitchers and New York’s superstars Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge crushed baseballs all over Rogers Centre.

But Sunday’s game was what many fans expected from the two leaders of the most captivating division in baseball, with moments of playofflike theatre.

In the first inning, Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi dinged Josh Donaldson with a fastball and the former Blue Jay fumed and spiked his bat off the turf as Toronto fans booed him vigorously. Minutes later, much to the fans’ delight, catcher Alejandro Kirk picked off Donaldson for leading off at first – ending the inning and keeping New York runless.

Kirk, who is making his case for an all-star invitation, threw out a runner at second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run smash to put the Jays up 2-0.

In the third inning, Donaldson belted a two-run homer into centre field to thrust the Yankees into the lead and silence the building. It spiralled from there, as Yankees splashed hits all over the park and built an 8-2 lead.

The Jays didn’t do what many teams might in a moment such as that, however, against a juggernaut such as the Yankees, and turn the page to the next series.

“I’ve seen it so many times that people can say ‘okay, they’re having a good series, let’s just move on’,” Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “We didn’t move on, and credit to everybody.”

George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Then a sixth-inning grand slam by Gurriel made it a one-run game and woke the crowd. Hernandez blasted a three-run homer out of the park in the bottom of the seventh, pounding his chest wildly as he ran, to propel Toronto into the lead.

“That was the time that that my team needs me,” said Hernandez, adding he was full of emotion in that moment. “Against the Yankees, everything is going to be like that. Everybody knows the team that they have.”

Jays hard-slugging superstar Guerrero was hit with a ball while playing first base and writhed around the dirt in pain, causing a moment of concern. He soon shook it off to applause from the relieved crowd.

Kikuchi, in his 13th start, lasted four innings and allowed three runs – all earned – on three hits, two walks and five strike outs.

Toronto’s other pitchers Sunday were Adam Cimber, Max Castillo in his MLB debut, Yimi Garcia (1-3), Tim Mayza and Romano. Cimber gave up three runs and Castillo, an international signing from Venezuela, gave up back-to-back homers to the first two Yankees he faced.

The Yankees finished with 11 hits to Toronto’s seven.

Markham-raised closer Jordan Romano picked up his 17th save – a gutsy one that involved five outs over the tension-filled eighth and ninth innings. His strikeout of Judge in the eighth lit up the building. With two Yankees on base on in the ninth, he held them off by prompting a groundout.

The outcome snapped New York’s nine-game win streak and Toronto’s three-game losing streak. The Yankees fall to 49-17 – still one of the best starts in team history – while the Jays improve to 38-28. Still, New York holds an 11-game lead over the second-place Jays in the talent-rich AL East.

Montoyo loved the Jays’ win, but wasn’t getting too excited about its significance. “There’s ninetysomething games left,” he said. “Of course, things could get hot after something like this happened, but I’m not going to go that far with that many games left.”

The Jays hit the road to play the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.