 Skip to main content

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Blue Jays reportedly reach two-year deal with pitcher Tanner Roark: report

The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Roark, who split last season between the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics.

Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Right-hander Tanner Roark and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Roark, who turned 33 in October, was 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA in 31 starts this year for Cincinnati and Oakland, which acquired him at the trade deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons. He spent six seasons with Washington, then was dealt to Cincinnati last December.

Toronto was 67-95 last season and last month acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from Milwaukee to join a rotation that includes right-hander Matt Shoemaker, whose 2019 season was cut short after five starts because of a torn left anterior cruciate ligament. Shoemaker was 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA when he got hurt.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies