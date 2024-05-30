Blue Jays release Toronto City Connect ‘Night Mode’ uniform

The Blue Jays will debut their new Toronto City Connect uniform on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre.

Designed in collaboration with Nike, the City Connect Series celebrates the history, culture and spirit of the 30 Major League Baseball teams. The Toronto uniform -- dubbed “Night Mode” -- sees the return of a dark base colour for the first time since 2011.

The jersey has “pitch blue,” “speed red” and “hyper royal” colours and includes a city skyline graphic. The lettering features a new font inspired by the Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square, the team said Thursday in a release.

It’s the first time since 2003 that Toronto’s home uniform features the city’s name and a number on the front. The shoulder of the jersey includes a “hyperized” bird head.

The City Connect hat includes a “T” on the front and a Maple Leaf at its centre.

The uniform will be worn during 15 home night games throughout the regular season, the team said.