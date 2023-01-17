Right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather is no longer with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 31-year-old reliever was claimed off outright waivers by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday evening.

Righty Junior Fernandez cleared waivers was assigned outright to triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays.

Merryweather had been designated for assignment by Toronto last week.

He had a 6.75 earned-run average in 26 games for the Blue Jays last season, striking out 23 over 26⅔ innings.

Merryweather had a 5.64 ERA with an 0-4 record over three seasons with the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old Fernandez split time between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates last season with a 2.41 ERA over 18⅔ innings pitched.

He had a career 5.17 ERA over 54 innings in four Major League Baseball seasons.