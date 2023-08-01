The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring shortstop Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

The Blue Jays are sending 24-year-old pitching prospect Matt Svanson to St. Louis.

The trade comes one day after Toronto’s all-star shortstop Bo Bichette left a game against the Baltimore Orioles when he appeared to injure his right knee.

The Blue Jays had not announced the extent of Bichette’s injury as of Tuesday afternoon.

DeJong has 13 home runs, 32 runs-batted-in and a .233 batting average in 81 games this season. The 29-year-old has played his entire seven-year career so far with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the fourth round of the MLB draft in 2015.

In 2019, DeJong hit a career-high 30 home runs and 78 RBIs and was named a MLB all-star.