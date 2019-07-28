 Skip to main content

Baseball Blue Jays reportedly trade right-hander Marcus Stroman to Mets

Blue Jays reportedly trade right-hander Marcus Stroman to Mets

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Cleveland Indians in the first inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 24, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The rebuilding Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly traded top starter Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets.

The Blue Jays would not confirm the trade, but did say Stroman wouldn’t be accompanying the team on its charter flight to Kansas City, where Toronto begins a three-game set against the Royals on Monday.

Multiple reports that Stroman was heading to the Mets in a deal involving prospects going to the Jays broke shortly after Sunday’s 10-9 loss against Tampa Bay at Rogers Centre.

Stroman left the Blue Jays clubhouse postgame with an unknown companion in a hurry, headed for the underground parking garage.

He didn’t speak to media but later tweeted: “Toronto, I love you … forever!”

Stroman was in much better form this year after an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, when he struggled to a 4-9 record and 5.54 earned-run average over 19 starts.

A lone bright light in a rotation hamstrung by injuries and ineffectiveness, Stroman was 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA this season and was selected to the American League All-Star team for the first time. Stroman, who becomes a free agent after the 2020 season, missed the mid-season classic with a pectoral strain.

His final start as a Blue Jay came last Wednesday when he allowed one run over seven innings in a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. As he left the field to an ovation after his final frame, he shouted, “This is my house.”

