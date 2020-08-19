 Skip to main content
Baseball

Blue Jays rookie Nate Pearson hits IL with elbow tightness

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Nate Pearson stands on the mound after Anthony Santander hit a two-run home run on Aug. 18, 2020, in Baltimore.

Tommy Gilligan/The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed rookie right-hander Nate Pearson on the 10-day injured list with right elbow tightness.

Considered one of the top prospects in baseball, Pearson gave up five runs on four hits in four innings in his most recent start on Tuesday night in Baltimore.

It was the second straight early exit for Pearson, who lasted just 2⅓ innings in his previous start against Miami on Aug. 12.

Pearson is 0-0 with a 6.61 earned-run average in four starts this season.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jacob Waguespack from the taxi squad to take Pearson’s spot on the roster.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

