 Skip to main content

Baseball Blue Jays rout Detroit Tigers 12-1

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Blue Jays rout Detroit Tigers 12-1

Noah Trister
Detroit
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera strikes out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit.

The Associated Press

Marcus Stroman breezed through seven scoreless innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays batted around in both the fourth and the sixth on their way to a 12-1 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Teoscar Hernandez homered for Toronto, which scored four runs in the fourth and five in the sixth, sending 10 batters to the plate in each inning. The Tigers lost for the 26th time in their last 29 home games. That does not include a May 19 game in which Detroit was also losing when the contest was suspended.

Stroman (6-10) allowed six hits. The All-Star right-hander struck out five with no walks in what was his first career start at Detroit.

Story continues below advertisement

Jordan Zimmermann (0-7) is now winless in his last 16 starts. He allowed six runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, and the right-hander has yielded 20 runs in his last three starts.

Toronto was up 2-0 before loading the bases in the fourth. Hernandez hit an RBI single, Eric Sogard followed with a two-run single, and Freddy Galvis drove in a run with a single of his own.

Hernandez led off the sixth with a homer, and the Blue Jays would go on to score four more runs that inning. Danny Jansen’s two-run single made it 11-0.

The Tigers are 7-32 since the start of June.

MOVES

Before the game, the Blue Jays optioned LHP Thomas Pannone to Triple-A Buffalo to make room on the major league roster for RHP Wilmer Font. The New York Mets traded Font to Toronto earlier in the week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Ryan Borucki (elbow) is expected to start Monday against Cleveland in what would be his season debut.

Tigers: Detroit reinstated OF JaCoby Jones (back) from the injured list. He had three hits.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto sends RHP Trent Thornton (3-7) to the mound Saturday night in the second game of this series at Detroit.

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (2-8) starts for Detroit.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter