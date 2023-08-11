The Toronto Blue Jays have sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the minors for the second time this season.

The team announced Friday that the right-hander has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner, 24, was recalled from the Bisons in a corresponding move and made active before Toronto’s game against the visiting Chicago Cubs,

Manoah, 25, was 2-2 over seven starts since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors on July 7. His last start was a 4-3 loss to Cleveland on Thursday that saw him give up four earned runs over four innings.

He started the season 1-7 with a 6.36 earned-run average before being demoted to the minors to focus on his delivery.

Manoah was a finalist for the American League Cy Young award last year, but has struggled this season with a 3-9 record and 5.87 ERA.