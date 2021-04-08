 Skip to main content
Baseball

Blue Jays set for home opener at spring-training stadium against Angels

DUNEDIN, Fla.
The Canadian Press
Construction workers walk past the main entrance to TD Ballpark, the Florida home of Toronto Blue Jays, in Dunedin, Fla., on Feb. 16, 2020.

The Toronto Blue Jays will play their second straight home opener away from Rogers Centre tonight.

The Blue Jays will call their spring-training facility in Dunedin, Fla., home as they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Toronto will be playing out of 8,500-seat TD Ballpark for at least the first three homestands because of COVID-19 border restrictions.

The Blue Jays made Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., their home stadium last year. It normally is home for their triple-A affiliate.

The Blue Jays have said a return to Buffalo is possible later this season. The team hopes to return to Toronto at some point.

The Blue Jays are 3-3 on the season after losing two of three against the Texas Rangers in a series completed on Wednesday.

