Baseball

Blue Jays sign Ken Giles, Brandon Drury and Matt Shoemaker to one-year deals, avoiding arbitration

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ken Giles reacts after the final out of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on Sept. 25, 2019 in Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration with three players on Friday by agreeing to terms on one-year deals with closer Ken Giles, right-hander Matt Shoemaker and infielder Brandon Drury.

Giles, who was 2-3 last season with 23 saves and a 1.87 earned-run average, will get US$9.6 million for the 2020 season, the Blue Jays said in a release.

Shoemaker was 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA over five starts before undergoing knee surgery that ended his season. His deal is worth $4.2 million.

Drury, who hit 15 homers and drove in 41 runs last season, gets a contract worth $2.05 million.

The Blue Jays have no remaining arbitration-eligible players on the roster.

