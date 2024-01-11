The Toronto Blue Jays say they have signed deals with 11 players, including Cavan Biggio, Alejandro Kirk and closer Jordan Romano, for 2024. Romano, of Markham, Ont., was eligible for arbitration for the second time. Romano has recorded 36 saves each of the past two seasons in Toronto. He signed a deal worth US$7.75-million.

Biggio signed a deal worth US$4.21-million while Kirk inked a contract worth US$2.8-million. Biggio had a batting average of .235 this season after a slow start. Kirk batted .250 and had 43 RBIs.

Other players signed by the Blue Jays include: Genesis Cabrera, Santiago Espinal, Danny Jansen, Tim Mayza, Nate Pearson, Trevor Richards, Erik Swanson and Daulton Varsho. Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not included on the list of deals reached by the Jays, meaning he and the team will swap proposed salaries to be judged by an arbitrator.

Juan Soto, Yanks agree to $31-million deal,

NEW YORK — Juan Soto and the New York Yankees agreed Thursday to a US$31-million, one-year contract, breaking Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced. All 10 Yankees eligible for arbitration reached agreements on the day players and teams were set to exchange proposed salaries. Other Yankees striking deals included second baseman Gleyber Torres (US$14.2-million); newly acquired outfielders Alex Verdugo (US$8.7-million) and Trent Grisham (US$5.5-million), right-handers Clay Holmes (US$6-million), Jonathan Loaisiga (US$2.5-million) and Clarke Schmidt (US$2,025,000); left-hander Nestor Cortes (US$3.95-million) and catcher Jose Trevino (US$2.73-million). Soto had a US$23-million salary last year in his only full season with the San Diego Padres and can become a free agent after this season, when he will be 26.