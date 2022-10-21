Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider during a game against the Texas Rangers, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Tex., on Sept. 9.Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays and manager John Schneider have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with a team option for the 2026 season.

Schneider guided the club to a 46-28 record after being promoted from bench coach to interim skipper on July 13.

The Blue Jays reached the playoffs but were swept in the wild-card series by the Seattle Mariners.

Schneider is the 14th manager in franchise history.

In a news release, the 42-year-old native of Princeton, N.J., says he’s honoured, excited and deeply humbled.

Schneider and general manager Ross Atkins are scheduled to attend an afternoon media availability at Rogers Centre.