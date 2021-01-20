Blue Jays deny reports of deal for outfielder Michael Brantley

The Toronto Blue Jays have not completed a deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, multiple major media outlets reported the Blue Jays had come to terms with Brantley on a three-year deal.
Sportsnet and The Athletic reported later Wednesday the team remains in discussions with Brantley.
The Blue Jays didn’t immediately respond for comment.
Less than 24 hours earlier, the Blue Jays agreed on a reported six-year, US$150-million deal with outfielder George Springer — a teammate of Brantley’s with the Houston Astros — pending a physical.
The centre fielder was named an All Star for the first time in 2017, and went on to become World Series MVP that season when Houston beat the L.A. Dodgers in seven games for a championship, now tainted by the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that became public in 2019, and confirmed by MLB in January 2020.
He was also named an All Star in 2018 and ’19, and took home the AL Silver Slugger Award in both seasons.
Springer brings Toronto plenty of playoff experience after reaching the American League Championship Series four seasons in a row, falling just one win shy in 2020 from reaching the World Series for the third time in four campaigns.
Springer, from New Britain, Conn., was selected by Houston 11th overall in 2011, and made his debut in 2014.
He has 174 home runs and 458 RBIs, with a .270/.361/.491 slash line in his career, including career bests of a .292 average with 39 homers and 96 RBIs in 2019.
The Blue Jays have an emerging young core and are able to add at least one major contract before their younger players like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earn a lot more.
The 33-year-old Brantley is a four-time all-star.
He is the son of former Seattle Mariners outfielder and Blue Jays hitting coach Mickey Brantley.
Michael Brantley signed with the Astros prior to the 2019 season after playing with Cleveland from 2009-18.
Brantley batted .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games last season.
The upstart Blue Jays went 32-28 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing third in the AL East behind Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees and qualifying for the expanded post-season. They were swept by the AL champion Rays in a three-game wild-card series.