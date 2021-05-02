 Skip to main content
Baseball

Blue Jays sweep Atlanta as Semien stars

Mark Didtler
Dunedin, Fla.
The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien turns a double play in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida on May 2, 2021.

Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking no chances with newcomer George Springer.

Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of Atlanta with a 7-2 win Sunday after Springer exited early with leg fatigue.

Joe Panik pinch-hit for Springer in the sixth inning.

“Legs felt tired, that’s how he said it,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “It was hot today.”

Springer was the designated hitter for the fourth consecutive game since making his Toronto debut Wednesday. The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017 signed a team-record US$150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this off-season but missed time because of a strained oblique and later because of a right quadriceps strain.

“He didn’t do anything for a long time, so we have to be careful,” Montoyo said.

Springer hit his first two homers with Toronto on Saturday night.

Semien hit a two-run homer during a three-run eighth to help Toronto win for the seventh time in nine games.

Atlanta starter Ian Anderson (2-1) lasted just four innings, allowing four runs and six hits during an 89-pitch outing.

“It was a grind from the get-go,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “Just didn’t have a good feel for anything. Just one of those days.”

Anderson was coming off wins against the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs in which he allowed five hits in 13 2/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander limited the Cubs to one hit over seven innings on April 27.

Danny Jansen, hitless in his previous 35 at-bats, had a run-scoring single in the second and Semien’s two-run double in the third put Toronto up 3-1.

Jansen also singled in the fourth and scored to make it 4-1 on Bo Bichette’s double.

“It feels great man, man,” Jansen said. “A sigh of relief.”

Ronald Acuna Jr. got Atlanta to within 4-2 in the fifth on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to the centre-field warning track off Ross Stripling.

Ryan Borucki (3-1) replaced Stripling and prevented further damage by striking out Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna.

“What a job by Borucki,” Stripling said. “It was awesome.”

Stripling, coming back from a right forearm flexor strain, gave up two runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Rafael Dolis entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth and struck out Acuna to get his third save.

William Contreras, recalled from the alternate site after Atlanta put catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson on the injured list, had a run-scoring single in the second.

Blue Jays left-hander Hyun-jin Ryu (right glute strain) could return Thursday after missing one start. Meanwhile, catcher Alejandro Kirk (left flexor strain), left-hander Tommy Milone (left shoulder inflammation), and right-hander Anthony Castro (right forearm strain) were placed on 10-day IL.

The Jays start a 10-game, 11-day road trip through three different time zones Monday night in Oakland. Left-hander Steven Matz (4-1) and Athletics RHP Frankie Montas (2-2) are the starters. Toronto will also make stops in Houston and Atlanta.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
